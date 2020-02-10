Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Palmdale

PALMDALE – A 37-year-old Palmdale man died early Saturday morning after his motorcycle was struck by a vehicle whose driver fled the collision scene on foot, authorities said.

Michael Davis was pronounced dead at 12:47 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the scene of the collision, which happened near Rancho Vista Boulevard and 15 Street West in Palmdale, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

A 1997 Honda Civic was traveling westbound on Rancho Vista Boulevard in the number one lane when it failed to stop for a red light at the intersection of 15th Street West and struck Davis as he was riding his motorcycle southbound on 15th Street West, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

“The driver of the Honda Civic continued westbound on Rancho Vista Boulevard at which time the vehicle was disabled as a result of the collision. Witnesses stated the driver of the Honda Civic then exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot,” the sheriff’s news release states.

Deputies searched the area but did not find the driver.

“It is not known if the driver of the Honda Civic was under the influence at the time of this collision,” the sheriff’s news release states.

Any with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Palmdale Sheriff’s Traffic Detectives at 661-272-2400.

UPDATE: Detectives have identified the suspect vehicle’s registered owner and are making efforts to locate the owner for questioning.

–