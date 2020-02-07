Woman found dead in car in Palmdale; investigation underway

PALMDALE – A woman was found dead early Friday morning in a car in a motel parking lot in Palmdale.

The body was discovered around 3:50 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, in the 400 block of Palmdale Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

“When deputies arrived on scene they discovered an unresponsive female, seated on the passenger side of a car parked at the location,” according to a sheriff’s statement. “There were no immediate signs of trauma. The cause of death will be determined by the L.A. County coroner’s office.”

The woman’s identity has not yet been released pending next of kin notification. No further information on the incident was immediately available.

