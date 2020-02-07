Schizophrenic woman missing from Palmdale area

PALMDALE – Authorities are seeking the public’s help to find a woman with schizophrenia who went missing in Palmdale.

Destiny Carlos, 26, was last seen around 6 a.m. on Jan. 26 in the 38200 block of 11th Street East, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

She is Hispanic, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 100 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She has tattoos of an Egyptian symbol on her right leg and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, burgundy pants and gray loafers.

“Ms. Carlos suffers from Schizophrenia and her family is concerned for her well-being.” the sheriff’s news release states.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Destiny Carlos is encouraged to call the sheriff’s department at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

