Possibly suicidal man sought at Lake Palmdale

PALMDALE – Authorities are searching Lake Palmdale for a 34-year-old man who is possibly suicidal and was last seen at the lake.

Robert Lewis Mercer was seen arriving at Lake Palmdale in Palmdale about 7 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, according to Deputy Eric Ortiz of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

An empty boat was found floating on the lake, prompting firefighters, a dive crew, and a helicopter to respond to the area about 10 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. It conducted dive and sonar operations, but concluded the search for the day about 5 p.m. Wednesday, without finding Mercer.

That search resumed Thursday, according to the fire department.

Lake Palmdale is a 586-acre artificial lake completed in 1924. It is part of the California State Water Project and is fed by the California Aqueduct.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Antelope Valley Search and Rescue Team wrapped up a search for Mercer on the land around Lake Palmdale with scent dogs around 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, the department said.

Mercer is Hispanic, 6 feet 2, 350 pounds, with short black hair, brown eyes and a goatee, according to Ortiz.

Investigators circulated a photo of Mercer and urged anyone with information about the case to contact the sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323- 890-5500. Those wishing to report anonymously can call 800-222-TIPS.

