AV Hospital to host free Women’s Heart Fair this Saturday

LANCASTER – Antelope Valley Hospital is hosting its sixth annual Women’s Heart Fair this Saturday.

The free event, in recognition of American Heart Month, will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Community Resource Center, located at 44151 15th Street West in Lancaster.

The morning will include a continental breakfast, screenings for blood pressure and cholesterol, hands-only (compression-only) CPR training, medication review by pharmacists and more.

Attendees are invited to listen to a presentation from Kaiser Cardiologist Amatul Hasan, M.D., on “The Heart Truth,” and Antelope Valley resident and heart attack survivor Alyse Dunlap will share her story of suffering a heart attack at 52 years old and her road to recovery.

More women die each year of heart disease than all cancers combined, and each year strokes kill twice as many women as breast cancer. Through this event, AV Hospital hopes to educate women about their personal risk for heart disease and stroke.

“Education and awareness play a big role in a person’s ability to prevent heart disease. Antelope Valley Hospital is proud to offer this free event to our community,” said Ed Mirzabegian, CEO. “Our goal is to create opportunities for people in our region to make healthier choices and live longer lives.”

The event is free and open to the public. Registration is not required and the first 75 attendees will receive a free gift. All participants will receive a goody bag and the chance to win raffle prizes.

For more information, contact Antelope Valley Hospital at 661-949-5000.

[Information via news release from Antelope Valley Hospital.]

