Assemblyman Lackey proposes stronger revenge porn penalties

SACRAMENTO – Assemblyman Tom Lackey (R-Palmdale) introduced legislation this week to make the distribution of revenge porn a felony and require anyone convicted of the crime to register as a sex offender. Further, it will make it a misdemeanor to threaten to distribute sexually explicit content with the intent to hurt someone’s reputation.

“Distributing revenge porn is a sex crime. We need to start treating it like one,” Lackey said. “The long-term consequences of this crime are devastating for victims. It’s time for California to send a message that victimizing someone by publishing intimate photos or videos without their consent cannot, and will not, be tolerated.”

AB 2065 will make California’s revenge porn penalties among the toughest in the country, making it clear that it is never acceptable to violate a person’s privacy by sharing private images without their permission, according to Lackey.

Under current law, a first-time offender can be charged with a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in prison, while subsequent offenses are punishable by up to 12 months.

[Information via news release from the office of Assemblyman Tom Lackey.]

