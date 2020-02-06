America’s Job Center to hold hiring event for SASR

PALMDALE — America’s Job Center of California, located at 38510 Sierra Highway in Palmdale, will host a recruitment event for Set And Services Resources (SASR) on Monday, Feb. 10, at 9 a.m.

SASR, a nationwide merchandiser company, is looking for installers, assemblers, and merchandisers for ongoing travel opportunities throughout the United States. Positions include market-based pay rates, hotel accommodations, and daily travel incentive pays.

Applicants must have a high school diploma or GED; be available to work on a flexible schedule; be able to pass drug test and background check; be able to work overtime and weekends when necessary; and be able to do physical work and lift up to 50 pounds.

Candidates must be registered with CalJobs and at www.sasr_travel_work_recruitment.eventbrite.com . For the recruitment event, applicants should bring tailored resume to position and come dressed for success.

For more information, email dsantamaria@jvs-socal.org or call 661-265-7421.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

