Palmdale Sister City Association to hold networking fundraiser

PALMDALE – The Palmdale Sister Cities Association will host a fun-filled networking and fundraising event on Thursday, Feb. 6, from 6:30 to 9 p.m’ at Embassy Suites, 39375 5th St. West in Palmdale, to support the Palmdale / Poncitlán, Mexico Sister City Association.

Tickets are $10 at the door. There will be a no-host bar, complimentary snacks, and a silent auction.

“Come meet association members and learn more about this important program, which is now celebrating 46 years of friendship, cultural exchange, and volunteering,” said Sister Cities Secretary Sylvia Magallanes.

For more info, call Juan Gonzalez at 213-700-3287, or email palmdalesistercity@gmail.com

About Sister Cities

After the first visit to the City of Poncitlán in 1973, at the direction of Palmdale Mayor Robert St. Clair, the City of Palmdale became a member of the U.S./Mexico Sister City Program and chose the City of Poncitlán as their Sister City in 1974. At the time, the two cities shared rural similarities as Palmdale’s population was only 11,000. Today, Palmdale has grown to more than 160,000.

President Eisenhower initiated the Sister City Program in 1956. This program works to develop one-on-one community relations with cities in other countries and provides Palmdale residents the opportunity to visit Mexico or volunteer under the sister cities relationship.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

