Job fair coming to Chimbole Cultural Center

PALMDALE – The Business Services Division will host its second annual Job Fair at the Chimbole Cultural Center, located 38350 Sierra Highway in Palmdale, on Thursday, Feb. 20, from 2 to 4:30 p.m.

More than 35 employers and over 100 job opportunities will be available in areas such as manufacturing, general labor, driving, office, customer service and more. This event is free and open to the public, but participants must register online at www.bsd_jobfair.eventbrite.com for a free ticket. Candidates must also register with CalJobs at www.caljobs.lacounty.gov. Homeless and justice-involved job seekers are encouraged to attend.

Candidates should bring ID or driver’s license, several copies of their updated resume, and come dressed to impress with a positive attitude.

The event is sponsored by Business Services Division in partnership with America’s Job Center of California, Antelope Valley College, Antelope Valley Employment Services, Antelope Valley High School Unified District, City of Palmdale, County of Los Angeles, General Relief Opportunities for Work (GROW), Goodwill, Invest Employment Solutions, JVS So Cal, Los Angeles County Office of Education GAIN Division, L.A. Rise, Penny Lane, Senator Scott Wilk, State of California Employment Development Department, West Coast Baptist College, Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services (WDACS), and Youth Work.

For more information, email dsantamaria@jvs-socal.org or call 661-208-4954; or email hernandez_jose@lacoe.edu or call 661-265-0124.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

