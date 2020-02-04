The Antelope Valley Times

Former school principal convicted of murder for DUI crash

[Left] Convicted murderer Mary Noel Kruppe. [Right] Victim Jessica Ordaz, 29, of Lancaster.
LANCASTER – A former local elementary school principal has been found guilty of DUI murder in connection with a 2018 traffic crash in Palmdale that killed a 29-year-old Lancaster woman, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Mary Noel Kruppe, 37, of Pearblossom, was convicted Monday, Feb. 3, of second-degree murder and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated in connection with the head-on crash that killed 29-year-old Jessica Ordaz of Lancaster, according to Deputy District Attorney Thomas Hilton.

On the night of Nov. 15, 2018, Kruppe was driving a 2014 Jeep Wrangler southbound on 50th Street East, north of Avenue P, when she veered left into oncoming traffic, according to evidence presented at the trial. This caused a head-on collision with a Mazda being driven in the opposite direction by Ordaz, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kruppe was taken to a hospital for treatment of moderate injuries. She was arrested that night by California Highway Patrol investigators and has remained behind bars since then, according to jail records.

At the time of the fatal collision, Kruppe was the principal at Enterprise Elementary in Lancaster.

Kruppe is due back in a Lancaster courtroom on Feb. 20 for sentencing. She faces 15 years to life in state prison.

  1. The family can finally have a little closure. Won’t bring back their love one but they can be sure this drunk driver will stay in prison for a long time.

  3. Isn’t that the section that curves East to connect 50th to 47th just North of the circle? It still doesn’t excuse drinking and driving, but that curve is deadly. Thirteen miles of straight road through open desert, and if you miss the sign, the road suddenly bends you into oncoming traffic. It has killed many that a simple guard rail could fix.

    She didn’t veer Left, she failed to veer Right

    • Where the crash occurred is a little more than a mile north of where the road curves. The road was straight there, so she did veer left.

    • Just noticed there isn’t a sign anywhere indicating a curve approaching. Needs a sign and a rumble strip first, and if that doesn’t improve things, a divider on the curve.

