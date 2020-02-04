Former school principal convicted of murder for DUI crash

LANCASTER – A former local elementary school principal has been found guilty of DUI murder in connection with a 2018 traffic crash in Palmdale that killed a 29-year-old Lancaster woman, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Mary Noel Kruppe, 37, of Pearblossom, was convicted Monday, Feb. 3, of second-degree murder and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated in connection with the head-on crash that killed 29-year-old Jessica Ordaz of Lancaster, according to Deputy District Attorney Thomas Hilton.

On the night of Nov. 15, 2018, Kruppe was driving a 2014 Jeep Wrangler southbound on 50th Street East, north of Avenue P, when she veered left into oncoming traffic, according to evidence presented at the trial. This caused a head-on collision with a Mazda being driven in the opposite direction by Ordaz, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kruppe was taken to a hospital for treatment of moderate injuries. She was arrested that night by California Highway Patrol investigators and has remained behind bars since then, according to jail records.

At the time of the fatal collision, Kruppe was the principal at Enterprise Elementary in Lancaster.

Kruppe is due back in a Lancaster courtroom on Feb. 20 for sentencing. She faces 15 years to life in state prison.

