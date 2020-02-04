First of vote-by-mail ballots for presidential primary mailed Monday

LOS ANGELES – The first of more than 3.4 million vote-by-mail ballots for California’s March 3 presidential primary were mailed out Monday.

Postage is free, however voters who prefer to drop off their ballot in person can visit any of 206 vote-by-mail drop-off locations countywide. Hours vary and more information can be found at lavote.net, where the status of ballots can also be tracked.

Voters may also drop off their ballot at any of the county’s new Vote Centers starting Feb. 22.

Requests for a vote-by-mail ballot can be made online or by filling out an application found on the back of the sample ballot mailed to registered voters.

As of Monday, Feb. 3, any voter can also vote early at the Registrar- Recorder/County Clerk’s headquarters office in Norwalk.

Translated election materials in Armenian, Chinese, Farsi, Hindi, Japanese, Khmer, Korean, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog, Thai and Vietnamese are available by calling 800-815-2666, option 3.

