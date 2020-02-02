Palmdale road construction update [Feb. 3 – 9, 2020]

GENERAL ROAD CONSTRUCTION: FOR THE WEEK OF FEB. 3 THROUGH FEB. 9, 2020



East Avenue R-6, west of 33rd Street East

Intermittent shoulder closures for tree trimming.

–

Fairfield Avenue, east of Via del Rio

Intermittent shoulder closures for tree trimming.

–

East Avenue R-12 and 36th Street East

Intermittent shoulder closures for tree trimming.

–

30th Street East, north of East Avenue R-2

Intermittent shoulder closures for tree trimming.

–

Newbury Place and Driftwood Place

Intermittent shoulder closures for tree trimming.

–

East Avenue S, west of 65th Street East

Intermittent shoulder closures for tree trimming.

–

East Avenue R, west of 52nd Street East

Intermittent shoulder closures for tree trimming.

–

Tierra Subida Avenue From Avenue S To City Ranch Road

Intermittent lane closures and flagging operation for asphalt repairs. Work done for Southern California Gas Company. Expect delays.

–

Avenue Q-10 and 8th Street East, Within Poncitlan Square

Intermittent lane closures, along with parking stalls and a portion of the park being closed for the construction of a cell tower combination flag pole.

–

East Avenue M From 3rd Street East to 300 feet east of 5th Street East

Intermittent eastbound number 2 lane closure for Los Angeles County water treatment plant work.

–

Avenue S and Westland Drive

Intermittent lane closure and flagging operation for utility installation.

–

Pearblossom Highway from 33rd Street East to 45th Street East – New Traffic Pattern

Reconstruction work began on the north side of the roadway on Saturday, November 23. One lane of travel for each direction will be provided on the south side of the roadway. Please follow traffic control and expect delays.

–

10th Street West at Auto Center Drive

Intermittent lane closures for installation of a new traffic signal at the intersection. Completion and traffic signal turn on scheduled for the end of February.

–

10th Street West from Avenue M-14 to Avenue N-8

Intermittent right lane closure southbound on 10th Street West for water line installation.

–

Palmdale Boulevard/State Route 138 and 40th Street East

Intermittent lane closures on eastbound Palmdale Boulevard for sewer line installation.

–

Rancho Vista Boulevard from 15th Street West to 30th Street West

Intermittent lane closures for street widening, which includes curb and gutter, sidewalk, street lights, traffic signal modifications, center medians, landscape, and asphalt paving.

–

Eastbound Technology Drive from 5th Street West to the State Route 14 Antelope Valley Freeway overpass and Carriage Way from Auto Vista Drive to Technology Drive

Intermittent lane and shoulder closures for landscape construction.

–