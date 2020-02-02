Palmdale Library to hold “Fill-a-Bag Book Sale” on Feb. 8

PALMDALE – The Friends of the Palmdale City Library will hold a Fill-a-Bag Book Sale on Saturday, Feb. 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Library, located at 700 East Palmdale Boulevard.

Gently used hardcover and softcover books in many different genres will be available for sale by the bag.

“It’s very simple and the best bargain you will find on used books,” said Tina Victory, President of the Friends. “You start by purchasing the bag size of your choice, then fill it from the large selection of books. To kick-off the sale, we’re offering a special ‘Members Only’ shopping hour from 9 to 10 a.m. If you’re not a member you can purchase a membership at the door for only $5.”

Friends of the Palmdale City Library is a non-profit organization staffed by community volunteers and dedicated to raising money for the support of the Palmdale City Library. The Friends are always looking for new members and volunteers. For more information, visit: www.friendsofpalmdalelibrary.org.

The Palmdale City Library is open seven days a week. Hours of operation are Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from 1 to 5 p.m.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

