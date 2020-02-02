The Antelope Valley Times

Help Lancaster detectives ID assault victim

LANCASTER – Lancaster Sheriff’s Station detectives are seeking the public’s assistance to locate a man who was attacked on an Antelope Valley Transit bus in Lancaster last month.

The incident happened on Jan. 7, 2020, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“The victim was assaulted and seriously injured on an AVTA bus in the city of Lancaster. Detectives from Lancaster Sheriff’s Station are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the… victim,” the news release states.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Esswein at Lancaster Sheriff’s Station 661-948-8466. Anonymous tips can be submitted via Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

  1. We’re just fortunate our liberals have took it upon themselves to dismantle the state’s bothersome criminal justice system. Because if not, this fine young man caught goofing on the bus here might have actually risked being locked up.

