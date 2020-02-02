Head-on crash in Palmdale kills one, leaves two with major injuries

PALMDALE – A 39-year-old Palmdale man died Saturday night after his pickup truck collided with another pickup truck that veered into oncoming traffic, authorities said.

The head-on crash happened around 8:20 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, on 170th Street East just north of Avenue R in Palmdale, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

A 60-year-old Llano man was driving a 2003 Dodge Ram 1500 northbound on 170th Street when his pickup truck veered into the southbound lane and collided head-on with a 2007 Nissan Frontier, which was driven by the 39-year-old man from the Palmdale, according to the CHP report.

The Palmdale driver in the Nissan Frontier was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification. A passenger in the Nissan Frontier, a 29-year-old woman from Palmdale, sustained major injuries and was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital for treatment.

The 60-year-old driver of the Dodge Ram also sustained major injuries and was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital for treatment, according to the CHP report.

Alcohol and drugs were not suspected factors in the crash, the CHP report states.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer Ornelas at CHP’s Antelope Valley office at 661-948-8541.

