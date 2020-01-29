Palmdale summer job recruitment begins Monday Feb. 3

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s recreation and culture department will begin accepting applications on Monday, Feb. 3, for Program Leaders and Lifeguards for its summer activities.

Candidates must be 17 years old by July 1, 2020, to be considered for employment. Qualified applicants will be well organized and demonstrate the ability to exercise independent judgment, problem solve, listen and follow direction, and demonstrate initiative within an energetic work environment. Lifeguard applicants must possess a lifeguard training certificate and pass a pre-screening swim test.

Applications and job descriptions will be available online at www.cityofpalmdale.org/jobs.

Program Leader positions are ideal for those who are seeking entry-level work to develop their professional career skills. Lifeguard positions are ideal for those seeking an energetic work environment and rewarding level of responsibility working with the public.

“This is an opportunity to be part of a team of positive, motivated and community-minded people that will be part of Palmdale’s busy summer of fun programs,” said Palmdale’s Director of Recreation and Culture Keri Smith.

“If you are new to the workforce, keep in mind that we look for candidates who are involved in extra-curricular activities, regular or on-going volunteer service, or who have participated in school or league athletics/theatrical or performance arts,” Smith added.

For more information, call 661-267-5611, Monday through Thursday, from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

