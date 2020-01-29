The Antelope Valley Times

Man killed in Palmdale shooting, suspect at large

PALMDALE – A man was killed in a shooting Tuesday night in the parking lot of a Carl’s Jr. restaurant in Palmdale.

It happened around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29, in the 1000 block of West Rancho Vista Boulevard, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Deputies responded to a gunshot victim call and found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim’s name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

A source at the scene said the shooting occurred in the restaurant’s parking lot and the victim was shot in the upper body, but authorities could not immediately confirm these reports.

A detailed description of the suspect was not immediately available.

Anyone who witnessed this shooting is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 888-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

