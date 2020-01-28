Authorities ID man killed in crash on 14 Freeway

PALMDALE – Authorities Tuesday identified a motorist who was killed in a two-car crash on the southbound Antelope Valley (14) Freeway in Palmdale.

Orlando Castillo, 28, of Lancaster died at the scene of the crash, which occurred around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, near Courson Ranch Road, according to the coroner’s office and the California Highway Patrol.

Castillo was driving a 2007 Toyota Prius when a 2017 Chevrolet sedan in an adjacent lane collided with the left rear side of the Toyota Prius, according to the CHP.

Two passengers in the Toyota Prius — a man and woman — suffered moderate injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet was hospitalized with major injuries, the CHP reported.

