Harriet featured as mid-week movie at the Palmdale City Library

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Library, located at 700 E. Palmdale Blvd., continues its mid-week movies program with a showing of the movie Harriet on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 5:30 p.m. in honor of Black History Month. Admission and popcorn are free.

Harriet brings to life the harrowing and heroic story of famed abolitionist Harriet Tubman (new actress and Golden Globe nominee Cynthia Erivo), who escaped from slavery herself and went on to free hundreds of others through her work with the Underground Railroad.

The Library hosts a free showing of featured films every Wednesday evening. Upcoming movies scheduled to be shown include The Proposal on Feb. 12, Blinded by the Light on Feb. 19, and The Ring on Feb. 26.

This program is made possible through the generous support of the Friends of the Palmdale City Library.

The Palmdale City Library is open seven days a week. Hours of operation are Monday through Thursday from 10 am to 8 pm; Friday and Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm; and Sunday from 1 to 5 pm.

For more information, call the Palmdale City Library at 661-267-5600 or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

