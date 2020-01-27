Authorities ID foster boy who died in Palmdale; investigation continuing

PALMDALE – Authorities Monday identified a 19-month-old foster boy who died in Palmdale, and the investigation was continuing into his death.

Deputies responded to a call of a baby not breathing in the 5700 block of Monaco Lane, near 55 Street East, at 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, according to Lt. Brandon Dean of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Joseph Chacon was taken to a hospital, where he died, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office, which reported that the case had been placed on a security hold. The boy’s foster parents reportedly were questioned by investigators.

The boy was found unresponsive in a car seat inside a vehicle outside the home, according to broadcast reports that showed the vehicle being towed away and three other small children being taken from the home, apparently by L.A. County Child Protective Services.

Anyone with information about this death is urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

