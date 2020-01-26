Foster boy dies in Palmdale; investigation underway

PALMDALE – Authorities have launched an investigation into the suspicious death of a 1-year-old boy in Palmdale.

Around 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, deputies responded to a call of a baby not breathing in the 5700 block of Monaco Lane, near 55 Street East, according to Lt. Brandon Dean of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics took the child to a hospital, where he died, Dean said. His name was not immediately released.

The boy’s foster parents are being questioned.

The boy was found unresponsive in a carseat inside a vehicle outside the home, according to multiple media reports, which showed the car being towed away and three other small children being taken from the home, apparently by L.A. County Child Protective Services.

Anyone with information about this death is asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

