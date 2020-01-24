Suspected DUI driver arrested for hit-and-run death in Littlerock, crash in Palmdale

PALMDALE – A suspected drunken driver was arrested for allegedly killing a 65-year-old woman in a hit-and-run crash in Littlerock Thursday night, then being involved in a multi-vehicle crash later in Palmdale that injured seven people, two critically.

The hit-and-run crash happened around 7:55 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, on SR-138 just west of 77th Street East, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

Alfredo Rodriguez, 62, of Palmdale, was driving westbound on SR-138 when he steered his vehicle onto the shoulder and struck a 65-year-old Littlerock woman as she was walking a friend’s dog, the CHP report states.

Rodriguez “stopped at the scene and exited the vehicle, before fleeing the scene of the collision,” the CHP report states.

The 65-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

Rodriguez was then involved in a second collision on Avenue S at 25th Street East in Palmdale, where he arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, according to the CHP report.

Of the seven people injured in the second crash, two were taken to a hospital in critical condition, four, including Rodriguez, were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, and one was treated at the scene for minor injuries, according to Dispatch Supervisor Michael Pittman of the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Details on what led up to the second crash were not immediately released.

Anyone who witnessed either crash is encouraged to contact Officer Rockafellow at the CHP’s Antelope Valley Area office at 661-948-8541.

[City News Service contributed to this report.]

