Freezing temps forecast for Antelope Valley, Cold weather alert issued

LOS ANGELES – A cold weather alert was issued Thursday for the Antelope Valley after the National Weather Service forecast temperatures below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.

“Children, the elderly, and people with disabilities or special medical needs are especially vulnerable during cold weather,” according to Los Angeles County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis. “Extra precaution should be taken to ensure they don’t get too cold when they are outside.”

Davis added people can get out of the cold at county-run shelters or other public facilities, such as shopping malls, libraries or senior centers and warned against using items other than heaters to warm homes.

“People (should) not use stoves, barbeques or ovens to heat their homes due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.”

Officials offered residents the following tips for dealing with cold temperatures:

— Dress in layers of warm clothing if you plan to be outdoors;

— Protect head, hands and feet from the cold by wearing a hat, scarf, gloves, and socks;

— Frequently check on and help family members, friends and neighbors with limited mobility and limited access to heat, such as seniors or those who are ill;

— If you have pets, bring them indoors and do not leave them outside overnight.

–