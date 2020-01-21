Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Lancaster was homeless

LANCASTER- A pedestrian fatally struck by a vehicle last week on the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway in Lancaster was homeless, authorities said.

He was identified as James Edmonds, 30, the coroner’s office said. He did not have a city of residence.

The crash was reported near Avenue I at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, California Highway Patrol Officer J. Church said.

The pedestrian now identified as Edmonds was running westbound across the northbound lanes of the Antelope Valley Freeway when he was struck by a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze driven by a 26-year-old Rosamond woman who was northbound.

The driver was “unable to avoid a collision,” the officer said. The left front end of the car struck Edmonds, causing fatal blunt force trauma injuries.

The driver, Kylie Blackmore, suffered a facial laceration and chest pain and was taken to Antelope Valley Hospital for treatment.

Alcohol and/or drugs were not suspected as factors in the crash, Church said.

