Boy on scooter injured in Palmdale crash

PALMDALE – A boy riding a scooter was injured Sunday when he was struck by a vehicle on a Palmdale street, authorities said.

It happened at 1:05 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, in the 5300 block of Evergem Avenue, according to Lt. M. Marion of the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

The boy was airlifted to a hospital, authorities said.

A source at the scene said the victim was a 13-year-old boy with autism who was riding his scooter when he was struck by a 2000 Lincoln Town Car whose driver said he tried to avoid hitting the boy.

Authorities could not provide information on the extent of the boy’s injuries.

Editor’s note: We will update this story if more details become available.

–