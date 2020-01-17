Toyota of Lancaster kicks off 2020 Pet Donation and Adoption Program this Saturday

LANCASTER – Toyota of Lancaster in partnership with the County of Los Angeles – Lancaster Animal Care Center will host the first 2020 community Pet Adoption and Donation event this Saturday, Jan. 18, at Toyota of Lancaster’s showroom, located at 43301 12th Street West in Lancaster.

The four-hour event will include free hotdogs and hamburgers, raffles, and much-needed donations for the pets. Animals will be available for adoption from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Adoption fees for dogs and cats will be waived, but adopters will pay the license fee.

“All of us are aware of the stray and abandoned pet challenges in the Antelope Valley, and we wanted to do something tangible to help make a difference in supporting the local Animal Care Center,” said Geoff Yeagar of Toyota of Lancaster. “We’re inviting everyone who is able to come by and drop off supplies; and even better, if you’re able to open your heart and your home to a pet in need, adoptions will be available at the showroom too.”

Specific donations needed include: blankets, towels, newspaper, hay, potty training pads pooper scoopers, 5-gallon buckets, fans, store-bought treats, slip leads, dog clothes (sweaters especially), adult and puppy chow/wet food, adult and kitten chow/wet food (especially Friskies), litter, dog and cat toys, KMR, Esbilac, bottles, miracle nipples, Tespo kennels, disk warmers, animal carriers, animal crates, playpens, leashes and collars, chest freezer, misters, shade sails, storage sheds, water cooler/dispenser, artificial grass, park benches and pop-up canopies.

“Many thanks to Toyota of Lancaster for helping our homeless pets find forever homes,” says Director Marcia Mayeda.

[Information via news release from Toyota of Lancaster.]

