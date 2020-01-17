Marie Ricci named assistant city manager of Palmdale

PALMDALE – Marie Ricci has joined the city of Palmdale to serve as the new assistant city manager.

She is replacing J.J. Murphy who was named city manager after the retirement of James Purtee.

Ricci comes to Palmdale with over 13 years of public service in eight different municipalities and special districts. Most recently, she was the assistant chief financial officer for the City of Riverside where she had responsibility over purchasing, business tax, risk management and a $1.1 billion operating and capital budget.

Prior to that role, Ricci held positions as an analyst and program manager, and successfully led the implementation of several organizational initiatives, including the development and oversight of strategic plans and performance measures, environmental programs, management and monitoring of preventive maintenance programs and capital improvement projects, new software conversions and upgrades, labor relations management, and development impact studies.

“Her experience in a variety of departments such as public works, engineering, finance and the city manager’s office have provided her with the knowledge and skills to be successful in city management,” Murphy said. “We’re glad to have someone of Marie’s talent, personality, and experience on our team.”

Ricci earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of California Riverside, a Master of Public Administration with a concentration in Public Finance from California State University Fullerton, and a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in Geographic Information Systems from the University of Redlands. She lives in Rancho Cucamonga with her husband and three children ages 8, 5, and 1.

“I’m excited to be part of a growing and dynamic city that has an engaged community and an exciting future,” Ricci said. “With a new general plan, job growth potential, high-speed rail, and airport development all in the works, I look forward to the challenges and achievements that lie ahead.”

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–