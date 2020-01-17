AV youth leaders to debate national, state and local issues in celebration of MLK Jr.

LANCASTER – Antelope Valley Youth Leaders will debate national, state and local issues this Monday in honor and celebration of the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The debate will take place at the 6th annual MLK Leadership Luncheon, themed “The Courage of Leadership: Where Do you Stand?”

It starts at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at the University of Antelope Valley, Grand Ballroom, located at 44055 Sierra Highway in Lancaster. The event is being hosted by Heights of Greatness Leadership Institute and The Way Center of Truth, Inc.

According to event organizer V. Jesse Smith: “At a time when our nation is in the midst of impeaching its 45th President; at a time when we are being compelled to build walls at our borders to stop the flow of alleged illegal immigration; at a time when school shootings are becoming rampant, police shootings are asking whether Black Lives Matter, and we are pondering whether African-Americans have implicitly given the license for other cultures to use the “N” word as an acceptable mode of communication, youth leaders in the Antelope Valley will take the stage in honor of Dr. King’s national holiday and debate these burning and eternal issues of our day.

“These young people embody the principle of Dr. King… Our youth will ask us to contemplate the perennial question, ‘where do we stand on some of the most pertinent and paramount issues of our day?’” Smith added.

For more information on this event, contact V. Jesse Smith at 661-992-9052 or email Vjessesmithhgli@gmail.com.

