Pedestrian hit, killed by car on 14 Freeway in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A man was fatally struck by a car late Wednesday night as he ran across the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway in Lancaster, authorities said.

It happened around 11:57 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, on northbound SR-14 north of Avenue I, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

The pedestrian was attempting to cross from the right shoulder to the center divider when he was struck by a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze that was traveling northbound, the CHP report states.

“Due to [the pedestrian] running within lanes of traffic on SR-14 northbound, [the driver] was unable to avoid the collision and the left front of the Chevrolet Cruze collided with [the pedestrian],” the CHP report states.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

The driver, 26-year-old Kylie Blackmore of Rosamond, sustained lacerations to her face and chest pain and was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital.

“Alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected to be a factor in this collision,” the CHP news release states.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer J. Church at the Antelope Valley CHP Office at 661-948-8541.

