AVTA reaches two million miles of zero-emission bus operations

LANCASTER – On Dec. 24, 2019, Antelope Valley Transit Authority’s zero-emission buses collectively accumulated two million service miles moving residents around Lancaster, Palmdale, and the unincorporated portions of northern Los Angeles County, the agency announced.

AVTA Board Chairman Marvin Crist highlighted some of the benefits of the electrification of AVTA’s fleet.

“Thus far, approximately 512,821 gallons of diesel fuel have been saved with the new battery-electric fleet,” Crist said. “This equates to a net savings of $801,190 in fuel costs after paying for electricity.”

“Even more impressive, those two million all-electric miles represent a carbon footprint reduction of more than 12 million pounds of CO2 and 29,063 pounds of particulate matter,” Crist continued.

Since Feb. 2016, when the AVTA Board of Directors voted to award a contract to BYD to manufacture electric buses over a five-year period at BYD’s facility in Lancaster, AVTA has been on the path to pioneering battery-electric bus transportation. The project, which is nearing completion, has created a smarter, greener, and more interconnected transit system serving the Antelope Valley and areas extending south into the Los Angeles basin and north to Edwards Air Force Base and the Mojave Air and Space Port.

By combining groundbreaking electric bus technology with wireless inductive charging technology, AVTA’s innovative bus project is the first of its kind in the nation.

“AVTA actively operated 88 buses during December 2019, over half of which are zero-emission buses,” stated AVTA Executive Director and CEO Macy Neshati. “Those 49 BYD electric buses, manufactured right here in the Antelope Valley, just completed two million miles of travel. Our goal from the start was to be the first transit agency to implement electric bus technology on a broad scale, and we have met that goal.”

[Information via news release from the Antelope Valley Transit Authority.]

