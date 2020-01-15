Lancaster women, 49 and 18, missing

LANCASTER – Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating two Lancaster women who have not been in contact with their family in more than a week.

Riny Martinez, 49, and 18-year-old Nayeli Martinez, were last contacted by relatives on Jan. 5 and Riny was last seen Jan. 6 at work in the 2000 block of Avenue I, according to Deputy Marvin Crowder of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Riny is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Nayeli is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 105 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Both women are Hispanic, Crowder said. The relationship between the two is unclear.

“Family members are concerned for their well-being and asking for the public’s assistance in locating them,” Crowder said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either of the missing women is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

