Get free emergency kit supplies at “Let’s Talk H2O!” event

PALMDALE – To help residents prepare for emergencies, Palmdale Water District will provide information and free supplies to start emergency kits at its Let’s Talk H2O! event.

It’s happening from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the PWD headquarters, located at 2029 East Avenue Q in Palmdale.

The public is invited to take part in a casual conversation with PWD about how to prepare for water emergencies resulting from natural causes or

other disasters. PWD staff will assist attendees with starting their own emergency kits with items such as waterproof matches, light sticks, whistles,

emergency blankets, emergency drinking water pouches and tablets to disinfect water.

Supplies will be available for the first 50 people who sign up and attend the event, and supplies will be limited to one kit per adult.

“Living in Southern California, we are all aware that natural disasters are inevitable,” stated PWD Assistant General Manager Adam Ly. “It’s only a matter of time, so we want to help our community be ready. The information they receive and the basic supplies they get to start a kit could be lifesavers.”

Ly, who leads PWD’s Emergency Response Team, will be a presenter at Let’s Talk H2O!

Attendees will have a chance to win a basic bucket emergency kit for two and other prizes, including a multifunction radio, pet kit for a dog, filtered water bottle and an LED headlamp. Attendees must be present to win.

Registration is required for this free event, and space is limited. To participate, register at http://bit.ly/2Fx2j90 or visit palmdalewater.org. For more

information on Let’s Talk H2O!, Laura Gallegos at 661-441-5944.

[Information via news release from the Palmdale Water District.]

–