Artists, authors wanted for Palmdale’s Book & Art Festival

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale is looking for local authors and artists to participate in the fifth annual Inkwell: Palmdale’s Book & Art Festival scheduled for Saturday, May 2, at Legacy Commons for Active Seniors.

Interested persons should apply via the City’s website: www.CityofPalmdale.org. Scroll down to the “News & Announcement” section and look for “Artists & Authors Applications Available.” There is no fee to display and sell art during the event.

The application deadline is Feb. 29.

“This is a unique opportunity for artists and authors to display their art, share their literary creations, and network with other artists, authors, and the public,” said Recreation Coordinator Laura Rice. “This lively family event includes artistic and literary opportunities, live music, and children’s activities.”

For more information, call 661-267-5905.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

