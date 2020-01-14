Palmdale Playhouse to host opening reception for “Africa Moves: The Legacy of Vernon Charles Lawhorn”

PALMDALE — The Palmdale Playhouse, located at 38334 10th St. East in Palmdale, will celebrate the opening of its newest art exhibit titled Africa Moves: The Legacy of Vernon Charles Lawhorn.

The exhibit will open with a free reception on Thursday, Jan. 23, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. The exhibit will be on display from Jan. 23 through March 1.

Forty-eight years is all Vernon Lawhorn was given to leave his mark on this world, and leave his mark he did. To enjoy his work is to allow yourself to be engulfed in adventurous moments from a time when man and nature were one. Through his mastery of color, light source, paints and pencils, Lawhorn brought life and culture to his subjects in a most diverse and extraordinary way. He created memorable art imitating life, from the tender young Masai boy lying with an orphaned lion cub to the dignified power of African nobility, to the stunning and creative Zebra, Africa Moves in Black and White.

“Observe the art of Vernon Charles Lawhorn and he will remain in your heart and memory forever,” said Palmdale’s Recreation Supervisor Annie Pagliaro.

For more information about the Playhouse, call 661-267-5684 or visit www.PalmdalePlayhouse.com .

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

