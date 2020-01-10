Recruitment event Monday for Aerotek at Lance Camper

PALMDALE — America’s Job Center of California, located at 38510 Sierra Highway in Palmdale, will host a recruitment event for Aerotek at Lance Camper on Monday, Jan. 13, at 9 a.m.

Aerotek in Lancaster is looking for assembly production workers, contract to hire, with pay of $13 per hour.

Job requirements include: preparing work by studying assembly instructions, blueprint specifications, and parts lists, gathering parts, tools and materials; positioning parts and subassemblies by using templates or reading measurements; assembling components by examining connections for correct fit, fastening parts and subassemblies; verifying specifications by measuring completed components; resolving assembly problems by altering dimensions to meet specifications and notifying supervisor to obtain additional resources; keeping equipment operational by completing preventive maintenance requirements, following instructions, troubleshooting malfunctions, etc.

Qualified candidates must know how to read and use measuring tape; be efficient with hand/power tools; have reliable transportation; be open to work full time and overtime; be open to work any shift; pass pre-employment drug screening; and be able to lift 50 pounds. Fiberglass and manufacturing experience is a plus.

Candidates must be registered with CalJobs, possess and bring right-to-work documents, have a valid ID/driver’s license and Social Security card, and bring a resume tailored for the position.

For more information, email AJCCRecruitments@jvs-socal.org or call 661-208-4954.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

