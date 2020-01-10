Palmdale to host AV Gem and Mineral Club free presentation

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host a free presentation by the Antelope Valley Gem and Mineral Club at the Marie Kerr Park Community Building, located at 39700 30th St. West, on Saturday, Jan. 18, from 1 to 3 p.m.

The club will showcase many different kinds of gems and minerals for free to the community.

Club members will share their knowledge, experiences and answer questions about gems and minerals. Attendees will have the opportunity to make their own bracelets, while supplies last.

Future presentations by the Club at the Marie Kerr Park Community Building include March 28, June 20, Sept. 19, and Nov. 14. There also will be presentations at Domenic Massari Park, 37716 55th St. East, on May 23, July 18, and Oct. 23.

For more information, call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

