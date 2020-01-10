LADA warns of scammers trying to pass off puppies as purebreds

LOS ANGELES – People in the market for a recognized dog breed should be careful they don’t get a mutt in purebred clothing.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is warning residents of a Purebred Puppy Scam, wherein victims find themselves spending hundreds or thousands of dollars on supposedly purebred pooches that aren’t what the sellers claim.

Last year, a new state law went into effect requiring pet shops to sell only dogs, cats and rabbits from animal shelters or rescue organizations, making it more difficult for scammers to pull a fast one.

Tips to avoid the Purebred Puppy Scam

To determine if a dog is a recognized purebred, request the registration documents from a dog registry organization such as the American Kennel Club, Canine Kennel Club or the Continental Kennel Club.

For a non-recognized breed, such as a designer breed, get a second opinion from an expert.

Meet the seller and dog in person wherever the animal is being housed and ask for medical records before signing a contract or paying.

Assistant Head Deputy District Attorney Marc Beaart explains how the scam works in the video below:

