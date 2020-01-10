Driver arrested for running down panhandler in Palmdale

PALMDALE – A driver was arrested Thursday afternoon for ramming a panhandler with his vehicle following an argument in Palmdale, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 1:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, near the intersection of 10th Street West and Avenue O-8, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

“Witnesses claimed the driver of a black BMW was involved in an argument outside his car with a panhandler. After the driver re-entered his vehicle, the victim stood in front of the car with his hands on the hood. The driver accelerated, striking the victim who rolled over the hood and onto the street. The driver then fled the location,” the news release states.

A witness provided vehicle information, which led deputies to an address in Palmdale.

The vehicle’s owner, 47-year-old Creg Sullivan of Palmdale, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and booked at Palmdale Sheriff’s Station in lieu of $30,000 bail, according to the sheriff’s news release.

“With the help of concerned citizens and the swift actions from the Palmdale Station deputies, a dangerous driver was taken off the streets,” the sheriff’s news release states.

Information on the extent of the victim’s injuries (if any) was not immediately released.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Palmdale Station at 661-272-2400.