Woman pleads not guilty to abducting children from foster mom

LOS ANGELES – A woman pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges that she kidnapped her two young children from their foster mother in Palmdale.

Reanna Jadine Quintanilla, 30, is charged with two felony counts each of kidnapping and child stealing.

Quintanilla allegedly abducted her children while they were dining with their foster mother at a fast-food restaurant in the 700 block of West Rancho Vista Boulevard on Saturday, Jan. 4.

Quintanilla had fled with the children in a gray Ford SUV by the time sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene, according to Deputy Edmo Luna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Deputies had information that she was en route to Hollywood Burbank Airport and contacted Burbank airport police and the Transportation Security Administration, according to Luna.

Airport police located the woman’s vehicle in a parking structure, and soon found her and the two children inside an airport restaurant, where they were waiting to board a flight bound for Arizona, where Quintanilla has relatives, Luna said. Airport police detained her and the children until sheriff’s deputies arrived.

Quintanilla, who has remained jailed since her arrest, is due back in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom on Jan. 22, when a date is scheduled to be set for a hearing to determine whether there is sufficient evidence to proceed to trial.

