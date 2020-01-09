DUI checkpoint planned for Palmdale this Friday

PALMDALE – The Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Traffic Services Detail will conduct a DUI/driver’s license checkpoint at an undisclosed location in Palmdale this Friday, Jan. 10, between the hours of 6 p.m. and 2 a.m., authorities announced.

The checkpoint location will be selected based on collision statistics and frequency of DUI arrests. Deputies will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment, with deputies checking drivers for proper licensing.

Motorists caught driving impaired can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to be upwards of $13,500. This includes fines, fees, DUI classes, license suspension and possible jail time.

Funding for this checkpoint is provided to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

–