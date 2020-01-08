Stolen SUV crashes into vehicle in Palmdale, two hospitalized

PALMDALE – A suspected drunken driver crashed a stolen SUV into a car in Palmdale Tuesday night, sending both motorists to a hospital, one in critical condition, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 9:55 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, on 50th Street East, just north of Palmdale Boulevard, according to the sheriff’s department.

The preliminary investigation determined the driver of a stolen GMC Yukon traveling southbound on 50th Street East crossed the double-yellow lines and collided head-on with a Nissan Sentra traveling northbound, said Lt. Mike Marion of the Palmdale Station.

Both drivers were trapped in their vehicles and had to be extricated from the wreckage by county firefighters.

Jessica Ramos, 30, of Lancaster was booked on suspicion of vehicle theft and may face other charges, said Lt. Steve Dejong, also of the Palmdale Station. She was hospitalized in serious condition, sheriff’s officials said.

The 30-year-old woman driving the Nissan was taken to a hospital in critical condition, Marion said. Her name was not released.

No further information on the incident was immediately available.

–