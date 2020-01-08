Sheriff encourages public to ‘stay vigilant’ following missile attack in Iraq

LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is urging “everyone to stay vigilant to any changes or threats” after Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq.

“Know what is going on around you, and if you see anything that is out of place, please do not assume someone else has called to report the incident,” Villanueva tweeted. “If you see it, call 9-1-1. Remember, for any terrorism or suspicious activity related tips, you can remain anonymous by calling 800-222-TIPS (or going online to p3tips.com).”

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Intelligence Unit “continues to work with our local, state, and federal partners to monitor the current events in the Middle East,” Villanueva tweeted.

President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday night: “All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning.”

Listen to the president's remarks below (beginning around the 27:30 mark):



