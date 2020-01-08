The Antelope Valley Times

Sheriff encourages public to ‘stay vigilant’ following missile attack in Iraq

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva

LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is urging “everyone to stay vigilant to any changes or threats” after Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq.

“Know what is going on around you, and if you see anything that is out of place, please do not assume someone else has called to report the incident,” Villanueva tweeted. “If you see it, call 9-1-1. Remember, for any terrorism or suspicious activity related tips, you can remain anonymous by calling 800-222-TIPS (or going online to p3tips.com).”

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Intelligence Unit “continues to work with our local, state, and federal partners to monitor the current events in the Middle East,” Villanueva tweeted.

President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday night: “All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning.”

Listen to the president’s remarks below (beginning around the 27:30 mark):

  4. Does that mean that Lancaster officials are gonna act like premadonna idiots and act like they’re about to be attacked? because alot of people over here did when 9.11 occured and alot of toes were stepped on for no reason along with unnecessary assumptions leading to unnecessary altercations. “Its possitively clear” that Lancaster aint worth a terrorists dime on a single missle. The crappy low lives of this city will do just fine destroying themselves with ballistic feces just like turd monkeys in a turd jungle. So to many those that feel that they need to monitor or interigate individuals or certain so and so’s based on what occured over seas let alone out of state, they would be better off drinking themselves to death or over dosing on methamphetamemes and crack. If anything, I’ll bet if terrorists were here, they would be laughing about how weak minded we are to let hobos, squaters, and junkies run our Beautiful…(in its own right) hometown.

  5. What an idiot.

    He wants to disarm us and then feigns concern for our safety by asking us to stay vigilant. Stay vigilant and then what? Pray? Tweet? Ask our assailant to stop?

    Our deputies are over-tasked and stretched too thin and he wants to take away our tools of self defense.

    This is nothing more than another waste of tax dollars engaging in some self-serving brand building.

