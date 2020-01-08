Palmdale announces 2020 “Season of Service”

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale has announced its “Season of Service” events for 2020, as part of the city’s participation in the “National Day of Service” in recognition of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

“Join your friends, family and neighbors and make a difference by being a part of the city’s 7th annual Season of Service,” said Community Programs Supervisor Trish Jones. “There are many opportunities to volunteer your time, learn about the community and give back in areas that are meaningful to you.”

Kicking things off is the annual MLK Day of Celebration “Hope and Unity Block Party” sponsored by Advancing Communities Together (ACT). The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at ACT’s facility, located at 38626 9th Street East. The block party is free and open to the community and will feature games, food, live music, art and information on available resources. Community partners and organizations interested in participating free of charge should call 661-266-8900 before Jan. 10.

The remaining 2020 Season of Service events include:

Antelope Valley Homeless Count – Thursday, Jan. 23

Participate in the annual event to document homeless in the community. The count provides valuable information for funding and program development. Youth must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Deployment Center One:

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Days Saints, 2120 E. Ave. R, Palmdale

Deployment Center Two:

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Days Saints, 39546 23rd St. West, Palmdale,

Register at www.theycountwillyou.org

Community Partners: Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, LDS East and West

Community Cleanup: Barrel Springs Path- Saturday, April 4

Time: 8 – 8:30 am registration; 8:30 am project begins.

Participants are encouraged to bring work gloves and rakes.

Register at Pearblossom Highway and Spanish Broom Dr.

Food Insecurity Conference – Thursday, April 23

Join local service providers and concerned citizens in a discussion about combatting hunger in the community.

Location: Chimbole Cultural Center, 38350 Sierra Highway

Time: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Pre-registration is required at: www.cityofpalmdale.org

Community Volunteer Resource Fair – Saturday, March 14

Local agencies will be on hand to provide information about volunteering, donating and engaging opportunities.

Location & Time: TBA

Partners:AV Mall and AV Volunteer Coordinators Group

Community Cleanup: Courson Park/SAVES – Saturday, April 25

Time: 8 – 8:30 am registration; 8:30 am project begins.

Participants are encouraged to bring work gloves and rakes.

Register at SAVES, located at 1002 East Avenue Q-12 in Palmdale.

Stamp Out Hunger – Part 1 – Saturday, May 9

Partner with local letter carriers for the 27th Annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive. Food assists local families in need.

Location: SAVES, 1002 East Avenue Q-12, Palmdale

Time: Varied. Complete list available at www.cityofpalmdale.org

Community Partner: United States Postal Service

Stamp Out Hunger – Part 2 – Saturday, May 16

Help SAVES process donations from the annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive for community distribution.

Location: SAVES, 1002 East Avenue Q-12, Palmdale

Time: Registration from 8 to 8:30 a.m.

Community Partner: United States Postal Service

All volunteers under age 16 must be accompanied by an adult. All participants must complete a Release of Liability (available at www.cityofpalmdale.org or at event registration).

Last year, Palmdale residents donated more than 35,000 hours of service towards making Palmdale a better place to live. Residents may also develop their own service projects.

“If you have an idea for a project or you want to participate in something but you’re not quite sure what, give us a call at 661-267-5473 and we can help you identify areas of interest,” Jones added. “Or visit us online at www.cityofpalmdale.org/Engaged.”

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–