Help Lancaster detectives find domestic violence suspect, ID assault suspect [updated]

LANCASTER – Lancaster Sheriff’s Station detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating Ellen Guadalupe Martinez.

She wanted for a domestic violence incident that occurred in Lancaster.

Martinez is a 30-year-old Hispanic female with brown/purple hair and brown eyes. She is 4 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

Anyone with information on the location of Ellen Martinez is encouraged to contact Detective De LaCruz at Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.

UPDATE: Ellen Martinez was arrested without incident, the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station announced on Jan. 9.

Lancaster Sheriff’s Station detectives are also seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating a man wanted for an aggravated assault that occurred in Lancaster.

The suspect is described as black, between 5 feet 8 inches and 6 feet 2 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of this suspect is encouraged to contact Detective Grajales at Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.

