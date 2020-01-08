Antelope Valley Hospital announces continuation of Community Town Halls

LANCASTER – Antelope Valley Hospital is inviting residents to participate in town hall meetings to learn more about future plans for the hospital. Chief Executive Officer Edward Mirzabegian and senior hospital officials will be available throughout the 2-hour sessions, which will be question-and-answer format. People can come and go at any time throughout these free events and will be able to talk directly with hospital leadership. The town halls will take place at the hospital’s Community Resource Center – Auditorium on the following dates:

Wednesday, Jan. 15, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 22, from 3 – 5 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 27, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The town halls are an opportunity for residents to hear about plans for the hospital going forward. AV Hospital is moving forward with an expansion of services to meet growing community needs but is ultimately aiming to build a new state-of-the-art medical center. Over the years, AV Hospital has added to its current facility, which opened in 1955. Its last addition – the five-story patient-care tower – was built in 1988, which predates current earthquake building codes. California Assembly Bill 2190 requires healthcare facilities to demolish, replace, or retrofit hospital buildings that do not meet seismic safety regulations and standards.

“Antelope Valley Hospital offers vital care and services, including the only trauma center within 50 miles. Our goal is to continue providing the best health care possible to this community while also recruiting and retaining the best talent, and a new facility will help us accomplish this,” said Mirzabegian. “We also want to hear what our community wants and expects in a hospital, and we are excited to hear from them at our January town halls.”

The Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors recently approved a resolution to ask voters for up to $350 million to help finance the new hospital. That initiative will appear on the March 2020 ballot. All costs exceeding this amount will be financed privately and all public spending will be governed by strict audit and oversight provisions.

“A new Antelope Valley Hospital will have an increased capacity in the Emergency Room designed specifically to reduce patient wait times and increase patient privacy. Plus, the new facility will meet California’s earthquake safety requirements and be there to serve our community for generations to come,” explained Mirzabegian.

AV Hospital began doing town hall presentations last fall. In an effort to continue to reach community members and receive their input, AV Hospital will host several more town hall meetings in February as well. More information about the town halls, and about the plans for a new hospital, can be found at new.avhospital.org.

[Information via news release from Antelope Valley Hospital.]

