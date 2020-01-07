National Fitness Court challenge kicks off Saturday at Pelona Vista Park

PALMDALE — The city of Palmdale and Kaiser Permanente will kick off the inaugural National Fitness Court Challenge – “New Year, New You” with the first weigh-in of the year on Saturday, Jan. 11, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Fitness Court at Pelona Vista Park, located at 37800 Tierra Subida Avenue.

The Fitness Court Challenge is an opportunity for residents to commit to a healthy lifestyle and set goals such as weight loss, building muscle mass, beginning a new exercise routine, or getting back on track. The winner of the Challenge will receive a four-pack of DryTown Water Park season passes.

Registration is required. Interested persons may register at https://form.jotform.com/92956161467164, or at www.cityofpalmdale.org/174/Recreation-Culture. Staff will also be on-site to take registrations.

“Come join us as we celebrate our first check-in of the year,” said Recreation Coordinator Rachel Serrano. “Park staff will provide free giveaways and host a check-in tent to help you track your progress. We look forward to helping you reach your health goals.”

The Fitness Court is a best-in-class outdoor bodyweight circuit-training system, which features more than 30 pieces of exercise equipment arranged in stations that allow for up to 28 people to use the court at the same time. The system includes a series of full-body exercises that can be completed in seven minutes. The 7 Movements in 7 Minutes is a simple yet powerful workout created for a range of athletic abilities that is shown to burn more calories per minute than most other forms of exercise.

Use of the Fitness Court is free and available during regular park hours, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Users are encouraged to download the free Fitness Court app for free training videos, class schedules, challenges and more.

The Fitness Court was made possible through funding from Antelope Valley Hospital, the presenting sponsor, as well as The Kaiser Foundation, High Desert Medical Group, The Warnack Foundation, and an NFC Fitness Grant from official music sponsor Fit Radio.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

