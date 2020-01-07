Authorities ID man killed in head-on traffic crash in Palmdale

PALMDALE – Authorities have identified the man who was killed Monday in a head-on traffic crash in Palmdale that left two other people critically injured.

Ruben Cuentas, 32, of Littlerock died at the scene of the collision, which occurred around 9:35 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, on 50th Street East, just north of Avenue N, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office and the California Highway Patrol.

Cuentas was driving a 1989 Lincoln Town Car northbound on 50th Street East at about 50 miles per hour when he “allowed his vehicle to veer to the left into the southbound lane,” a CHP report states.

The Town Car collided with a 2013 Subaru Legacy that was traveling southbound on 50th Street East. The Subaru’s driver, 25-year-old Eleni M. Gross of Palmdale, sustained major injuries and was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital, according to the CHP report.

A passenger in the Lincoln Town Car, 32-year-old Cherise R. Cole of Littlerock, also sustained major injuries and was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital.

“It is unclear if alcohol or drugs [were] a factor in this collision,” the CHP report states.

Anyone with information on this collision is encouraged to contact Officer Shields at the Antelope Valley CHP Office at 661-948-8541.

–