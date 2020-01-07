Antelope Valley Hospital announces first baby of the new decade

LANCASTER – Antelope Valley Hospital welcomed the region’s first baby of 2020 – and first baby of the new decade – just hours after midnight on Jan. 1. Amirah Fairley was born at 2:01 a.m., weighing 6 pounds, 1 ounce.

The AV Hospital Auxiliary gifted the new mom, Essence Ware, and baby Amirah with a large basket filled with newborn essentials, including an infant car seat, stuffed animals, a William Edwards Photography portrait package and many other items.

“The Auxiliary is thrilled to once again provide a gift basket to AV Hospital’s first new mom of the year,” said Jackie Davis, Director of the Gift Shop and Auxiliary. “The basket is filled with many essentials to celebrate the birth of her new baby – the first baby of the decade to be born at AV Hospital. We wish the family well.”

Five years ago AV Hospital was designated a Baby-Friendly Birth Facility, which means that the hospital has met the gold standard in maternity care operations. AV Hospital also received the Healthgrades® 5-Star Maternity Care Excellence Award for providing consistent high-quality care to women and their babies during pregnancy, delivery and the first few days after delivery.

[Information via news release from Antelope Valley Hospital.]

–