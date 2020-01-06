The Antelope Valley Times

LA County elections changes to be discussed at Jan. 15 meeting in Lancaster

[Image via Supervisor Kathryn Barger]
LANCASTER – Antelope Valley voters can learn at a Jan. 15 meeting about changes in the way elections will be conducted in Los Angeles County starting with the March 3 presidential primary election.

A community meeting, put on by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s Office, will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at the Lancaster Library, located at 601 West Lancaster Boulevard.

Rather than citizens voting on Election Day at the polling place to which their neighborhood is assigned, citizens will be able to vote at any one of 1,000 Los Angeles County “vote centers,” which will be open up to 10 days before Election Day.

Citizens will still be able to vote by mail as well.

At the vote centers, there will be new electronic ballot marking devices to replace the “ink-a-vote” marking pens. An electronic ballot marking device will be available at the Jan. 15 meeting for attendees to try.

For more information, visit https://lavote.net/home/voting-elections/community-voter-outreach/demo-center.

  1. Now, the Lancaster voters only need to get off their seats, and vote, which is a problem for them. 11.2% voter turnout is appalling, and pathetic. They like complaining about their situation instead of solving the problem. It’s been this way for four terms.

    • You are so right Alexis.
      Maybe having the votes counted by someone other than Rex and the boys will help, too.

      • If the voters believed your opinion that Rex and the boys counted the votes, then no one would vote, so why not just give up and die miserable. come on, We the People. I hope no one believes you, but I’m sure some do.

        • Do you dispute the fact that votes are counted at Lancaster City Hall behind closed doors? If so, you are in denial of the truth. Our AV TV station should to cover the ‘ceremony.’

          If nothing more than to ‘Abstain from all appearance of evil,’ as has been preached from politically connected Lancaster pulpits, it makes perfect sense to have an outside entity handle ballot counting.

          Maybe that’s why the turnout is so low. After years and years of the same old, same old, people give up and realize there is no hope for this corrupt, dark city.

  2. Does this mean that Lancaster will finally have to hold legitimate elections instead of having them in April where the ballots are counted behind closed doors on Fern Street? Not that anything funny could ever happen when Rex and the boys are counting ballots behind closed doors. What could possibly go wrong?

  3. Anchor babies have distorted natural demographics of CA and LA, corrupted the vote and stolen the nicest state in the union to make it a socialist dictatorship and third world sh!thouse.

    Example: Xavier Becerra’s parents snuck into the USA illegally like thieves and now he wants to tell you how to live and pay more taxes to facilitate more anchor babies.

    Yeah, yeah, I know, racist, racist, racist, yadadadada…….. But it’s true, nonetheless.

