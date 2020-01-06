LA County elections changes to be discussed at Jan. 15 meeting in Lancaster

LANCASTER – Antelope Valley voters can learn at a Jan. 15 meeting about changes in the way elections will be conducted in Los Angeles County starting with the March 3 presidential primary election.

A community meeting, put on by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s Office, will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at the Lancaster Library, located at 601 West Lancaster Boulevard.

Rather than citizens voting on Election Day at the polling place to which their neighborhood is assigned, citizens will be able to vote at any one of 1,000 Los Angeles County “vote centers,” which will be open up to 10 days before Election Day.

Citizens will still be able to vote by mail as well.

At the vote centers, there will be new electronic ballot marking devices to replace the “ink-a-vote” marking pens. An electronic ballot marking device will be available at the Jan. 15 meeting for attendees to try.

For more information, visit https://lavote.net/home/voting-elections/community-voter-outreach/demo-center.