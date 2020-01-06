Head-on crash in Palmdale leaves one dead, two critically injured

PALMDALE – One person was killed Monday and two other people were critically injured in a head-on crash in Palmdale.

Paramedics sent to North 50th Street at East Avenue N about 9:35 a.m. pronounced one person dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Information on the person’s identity was not immediately available.

Two other people were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The crash involved two vehicles, the county fire department reported. The circumstances surrounding the crash have not yet been released.

Editor’s note: We will have more information on this crash when it becomes available.

UPDATE: View our updated story here.

–

–