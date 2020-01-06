The Antelope Valley Times

Head-on crash in Palmdale leaves one dead, two critically injured

PALMDALE – One person was killed Monday and two other people were critically injured in a head-on crash in Palmdale.

Paramedics sent to North 50th Street at East Avenue N about 9:35 a.m. pronounced one person dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Information on the person’s identity was not immediately available.

Two other people were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The crash involved two vehicles, the county fire department reported. The circumstances surrounding the crash have not yet been released.

Editor’s note: We will have more information on this crash when it becomes available.

UPDATE: View our updated story here.

  1. 50th St East is such a dangerous road . Considering that it’s the backway between Lancaster/Palmdale and heavily trafficked, I would hope that it can be expanded to double lanes and with some type of median. The AV’s rural infrastructure has not kept up with the massive population gains the last 30 years.

